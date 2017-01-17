Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin expects visit by Moldova’s new president will boost bilateral ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 14:23 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The first official visit of new Moldova’s President Igor Dodon to Moscow is expected to give an impetus to development of bilateral relations across all areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Read also
Moldova, Transnistria leaders set out priority goals

"I highly expect your first visit to Russia, your first foreign trip in the capacity of the president will be a good push for development of our interstate ties across all areas," Putin said.

"Relations between Moscow and Chisinau in recent years had not been their best, though Moldova is an important partner for Russia in the region", Putin noted. "This is also demonstrated by turnover decline in recent years - it halved," the Russian president said.

The Russian President once again congratulated his Moldovan counterpart with election to the president’s office and inauguration. 

Dodon on the new phase in bilateral relations 

Relations between Russia and Moldova enter a new phase, and Chisinau hopes for restoration of partnership in the key areas, President of Moldova Igor Dodon said during the meeting with Vladimir Putin:

"We really hope that in 2017 we enter a new phase and we will be able to restore strategic partnership in key areas."

According to him, over the past 7 years references to a strategic partnership with Russia disappeared from Moldova’s government documents.

"But last year, Moldovans voted for the president and for the presidential program. The majority of Moldovan citizens voted for preserving the state, for neutrality, strategic partnership with the Russian Federation, for solving of the Transnistrian conflict, or rather the Transnistrian issue, preserving our traditional Orthodox values," Dodon said.

Dodon recalled that this is the first visit of Moldovan President to Russia after a nine-year hiatus.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама