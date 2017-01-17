Top diplomat says strategic stability dialogue with US on Russia’s priority list

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready for talks with the United States on the issue of the strategic parity as soon as the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump assumes its office, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We (Russia) are ready as soon as the US administration takes its office and is prepared for such meetings and talks on the matter bearing in mind the responsibility not only on behalf of our nations, but the people of the rest of the world," Lavrov said during his annual press conference in Moscow.

Resuming strategic stability dialogue with the United States, suspended under US President Barack Obama, will be one of Moscow’s priorities after the Trump administration assumes office.

"Strategic stability, nuclear weapons and nuclear parity have been key issues related to Russia-US relations," he said. "I can understand why the US President-elect has mentioned nuclear capabilities while speaking about Russia."

"I believe that resuming strategic stability dialogue with Washington will be one of our priorities, since this dialogue was ruined by the Obama administration along with all other things," Lavrov added.

Last year on Election Day, November 8, American citizens cast their ballots and elected their 45th US President, Donald J. Trump.

Trump, the Republican candidate, secured his presidential victory by surpassing the needed 270 electoral votes to win. He will be sworn in this Friday, January 20.