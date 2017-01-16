Russian government bans state procurement of foreign goods for national defense needs

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS /. Russian government banned state procurement of imported goods and engagement of foreign specialists in activities related to national defense and security needs. The relevant document was posted on the legal information web portal on Monday.
"To set the ban on authorization of goods originating from foreign states (with the exception of goods originating from states - members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and work (services) performed by foreign persons (except persons of states - EAEU members) for purposes of implementing procurement of goods and work (services) for national defense and national security needs," the document says.
An exception is made for cases "when manufacturing of such goods, work completion and services provisions is absent in the EAEU territory."
The Russian Ministry of Industry is tasked to given conclusions in confirmation of absence of required goods production in the territory of Russia.