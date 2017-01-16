Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government bans state procurement of foreign goods for national defense needs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 21:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
An exception is made for cases "when manufacturing of such goods, work completion and services provisions is absent in the EAEU territory"
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS /. Russian government banned state procurement of imported goods and engagement of foreign specialists in activities related to national defense and security needs. The relevant document was posted on the legal information web portal on Monday.

Read also
Putin orders share of non-defense export in defense industry to be increased to 50%

"To set the ban on authorization of goods originating from foreign states (with the exception of goods originating from states - members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and work (services) performed by foreign persons (except persons of states - EAEU members) for purposes of implementing procurement of goods and work (services) for national defense and national security needs," the document says.

An exception is made for cases "when manufacturing of such goods, work completion and services provisions is absent in the EAEU territory."

The Russian Ministry of Industry is tasked to given conclusions in confirmation of absence of required goods production in the territory of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
4
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia
5
Russia’s VTB Bank gave $11.6 bln loan to buyers of Rosneft stake — RBC
6
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds annual press conference
7
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама