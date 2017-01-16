Russian government bans state procurement of foreign goods for national defense needs

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS /. Russian government banned state procurement of imported goods and engagement of foreign specialists in activities related to national defense and security needs. The relevant document was posted on the legal information web portal on Monday.

"To set the ban on authorization of goods originating from foreign states (with the exception of goods originating from states - members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and work (services) performed by foreign persons (except persons of states - EAEU members) for purposes of implementing procurement of goods and work (services) for national defense and national security needs," the document says.

An exception is made for cases "when manufacturing of such goods, work completion and services provisions is absent in the EAEU territory."

The Russian Ministry of Industry is tasked to given conclusions in confirmation of absence of required goods production in the territory of Russia.