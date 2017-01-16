Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss Syria peace talks in Astana

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Mohammed al-Badri have discussed the intra-Syrian talks scheduled to be held on January 23 in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties exchanged views on the pressing regional issues paying special attention to the Syrian crisis, particularly the upcoming Astana meeting on settling the Syrian conflict due on January 23 as well as the plans to resume the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva on February 8, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement reads.

"The meeting’s participants also touched upon some aspects of Russian-Egyptian cooperation," the foreign ministry added.