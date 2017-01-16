Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss Syria peace talks in Astana

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 15:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The intra-Syrian talks are scheduled to be held on January 23 in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana
1 pages in this article

Read also
Moscow hopes Astana talks to improve situation in Syria

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Mohammed al-Badri have discussed the intra-Syrian talks scheduled to be held on January 23 in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties exchanged views on the pressing regional issues paying special attention to the Syrian crisis, particularly the upcoming Astana meeting on settling the Syrian conflict due on January 23 as well as the plans to resume the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva on February 8, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement reads.

"The meeting’s participants also touched upon some aspects of Russian-Egyptian cooperation," the foreign ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама