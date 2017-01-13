Back to Main page
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of US involvement in Syria talks in Astana

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 12:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin has refused to comment on the possibility of US involvement in the upcoming talks on the Syrian crisis to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana but noted the need to make sure that the largest possible number of parties is represented at them.

"I cannot say anything on that score at the moment," Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday in comments on reports that Russia and Turkey had agreed to invite the United States to join the talks on Syria.  "Of course, we are all interested in the broadest representation of the parties related to the prospects of a political settlement in Syria. However, I cannot answer your question (on US involvement) specifically at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

