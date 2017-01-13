Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of US involvement in Syria talks in Astana

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin has refused to comment on the possibility of US involvement in the upcoming talks on the Syrian crisis to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana but noted the need to make sure that the largest possible number of parties is represented at them.
"I cannot say anything on that score at the moment," Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday in comments on reports that Russia and Turkey had agreed to invite the United States to join the talks on Syria. "Of course, we are all interested in the broadest representation of the parties related to the prospects of a political settlement in Syria. However, I cannot answer your question (on US involvement) specifically at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.