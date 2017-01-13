Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to meet with Secretary General of PLO executive committee

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 4:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Prospects for unblocking the negotiations will become the main topic of the meeting
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is going to meet with Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee Saeb Erekat to discuss the Middle East peace process.

According to the Ministry’s official representative Maria Zakharova, prospects for unblocking the negotiations will become the main topic of the meeting.

The work on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement will continue in Moscow on January 16, when Lavrov will meet with representatives of the leading Palestinian movements Fatah and Hamas and other factions. The meeting will focus on restoring Palestinian unity, the lack of which has repeatedly presented an obstacle to the peace process.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with the upcoming meeting, Russia intends to reaffirm the fundamental approaches in favor of a speedy overcoming of the internal Palestinian split. Representatives of the Palestinian movements will discuss the restoration in the course of consultations on January 15.

The problem of the settlement in the Middle East has taken a central place on the international agenda in the beginning of January. The second international conference on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement will be held in Paris on January 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама