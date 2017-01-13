Lavrov to meet with Secretary General of PLO executive committee

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is going to meet with Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee Saeb Erekat to discuss the Middle East peace process.
According to the Ministry’s official representative Maria Zakharova, prospects for unblocking the negotiations will become the main topic of the meeting.
The work on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement will continue in Moscow on January 16, when Lavrov will meet with representatives of the leading Palestinian movements Fatah and Hamas and other factions. The meeting will focus on restoring Palestinian unity, the lack of which has repeatedly presented an obstacle to the peace process.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with the upcoming meeting, Russia intends to reaffirm the fundamental approaches in favor of a speedy overcoming of the internal Palestinian split. Representatives of the Palestinian movements will discuss the restoration in the course of consultations on January 15.
The problem of the settlement in the Middle East has taken a central place on the international agenda in the beginning of January. The second international conference on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement will be held in Paris on January 15.