Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat concerned MH17 crash probe results might be censored

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 19:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the spokeswoman, the plane’s debris "is still there, at the tragedy site", and may not be investigated thoroughly enough
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia fears that the results of a probe into the Malaysian airliner’s crash over eastern Ukraine in 2014 may be censored and may fail to reach the public at large, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Read also
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash site

The Russian diplomat made this statement after the Dutch authorities seized material evidence from the journalists found at the plane crash site.

According to the spokeswoman, the plane’s debris "is still there, at the tragedy site, and it is not being investigated by a joint investigative group led by the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office."

"We have spoken for more than two years since the tragedy date that very important fragments of the plane’s wreckage were not taken out so that the investigative group could work on them," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Read also
Journalist claims Dutch police confiscated materials about MH17 crash

"Now this has also been found out by journalists of the country, which has assumed the basic work under this investigation. There are fears that this information will fail to reach the general public of the Netherlands and Europe because these materials may be censored. Such fears exist and I hope this won’t take place," the Russian diplomat said.

"What can be clearly seen in this episode is the nervousness of official Hague towards any evidence of the investigative group’s inconsistent work and the number of such evidences is growing," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"There are obvious fears that their activity may indeed be recognized as not quite efficient and now the Dutch side is ready to put on restraining folds on its journalists who are just trying to learn the truth and perform their professional duty," the Russian diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама