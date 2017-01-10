Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash site

World
January 10, 21:54 UTC+3 THE HAGUE
"It seemed as if the whole region had never been thoroughly searched," the journalist said
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

THE HAGUE, January 10. /TASS/. A lot of plane fragments and possibly human remains can still be found at the site of the MH17 crash in Ukraine’s Donbass, Dutch journalist Stefan Beck said on Tuesday after he visited the region.

Visiting the crash site was not the main aim of the trip he made together with another journalist, Michel Spekkers, the journalist wrote in his blog.

Read also
Police to investigate MH17 data seized from Dutch journalists

"Our stay in Donbass mostly focussed on showing how people in the region experienced the conflict, their attitude towards Ukraine, Russia, Donbass," the journalist wrote.

"It was only on the last day of our stay that Michel Spekkers went to the MH17 crash-site together with local journalists. What he found there was shocking; it seemed as if the whole region was never thoroughly searched as pieces of the plane could still be found everywhere," he went on.

"Moreover, not only was the material found in fields, where it might have been incidently overlooked by previous searches, it was also found still lying around in a shed formerly used for wreckage storage," the independent journalist said. "However, this material was never collected. More so, even some material which might very well be human was abandoned by previous investigations," he added.

Continuing the story, Beck said that Michel Spekkers had decided to bring home part of the materials for his own investigation, but he failed to do this. Dutch law enforcement agencies detained both at the airport upon their return home on January 7, confiscating all materials gathered on the MH17 crash, as well as cameras, cellphones and notebooks.

The journalist said they had initial contact with authorities and were ready to meet with them, but they believed "the handover would be voluntary" and "there should also be a possibilty to refuse".

Instead, the police confiscated all materials without any questions, only issing a receipt for the confiscated items.

"We again want to stress that we fear for the safety of the people who we interviewed. The vast majority of our material was not about MH17, but about how people toughed about the area. Amongst the interviews, were people that did not want to have their faces shown and that might be identified via our material. By voice, photos or recordings," Beck said.

Read also
Journalist claims Dutch police confiscated materials about MH17 crash

In an interview with TASS on Monday, Beck said he feared that information he and his colleague had gathered at the MH17 crash site in Donbass and that had been confiscated could be passed to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and used to persecute people supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

"Yes, definitely," he said in an interview, replying to the question whether the Dutch authorities could pass to Kiev information obtained from the equipment confiscated at Schiphol Airport of Amsterdam.

"The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that is working on the MH17 investigation might very well receive this information," he said noting that "the representative of Ukraine to the JIT is the SBU".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама