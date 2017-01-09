Death of Russian consul in Athens due to natural causes

MOSCOW, January 9./TASS/. The head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy to Greece, Andrei Malanin, has died of natural causes, an embassy source has told Tass.

"The embassy can confirm the death of the head of the consular department," the source said. "’The death was due to natural causes," the source added.

Earlier Greek media reported about the death of a Russian diplomat. According to news reports, Malanin did not turn up to work on Monday. Later, the body of the diplomat was found in his apartment in Athens.