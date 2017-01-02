Marches in honor of Bandera destroy Ukraine’s international image - Crimean PM

SIMFEROPOL, January 2. /TASS/. Events similar to the torchlight procession to mark the birthday of leader of Ukraine’s nationalist movement, Stepan Bandera, destroy Ukraine’s international image, Sergey Aksyonov, the prime Minister of Crimea, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

"The New Year in Ukraine, according to an ominous tradition of recent years, has begun with celebrations mark the birthday of Nazi collaborator and butcher Bandera. His ideological descendants continue to destroy the Ukrainian statehood and international image of that country," Aksyonov wrote, calling Bandera’s followers "Ukraine’s global disgrace."

He expressed confidence that "the Ukrainian Nazis, Bandera’s spiritual heirs are in for imminent retribution, the new Nuremberg Trials." "And this will happen a lot sooner than many think," he noted.

Earlier reports said that more than 1,000 people participated in a torchlight procession in Kiev on Sunday to mark Bandera’s 108th birthday. The far-right activists shouted traditional anti-Russian slogans and "Glory to the nation!" and also criticized the government. Some 700 law enforcers ensured security in the center of the city, where traffic was partly blocked.