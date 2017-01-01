Semerikov appointed acting chief of post-Soviet security bloc

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
Dollar exchange rate down 30 kopecks to 60.97 rubles in MoscowBusiness & Economy January 03, 10:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov started fulfilling the duties of the post-Soviet security bloc’s chief on Sunday, the press service of the organization said.
The term of CSTO Secretary-General Nikolai Bordyuzha expired on December 31, 2016.
Bordyuzha has been the CSTO Secretary-General since 2003. At the organization’s Moscow summit in December 2015, a decision was taken to extend Bordyuzha’s term until January 1, 2017.
In late December, Bordyuzha said the issue on the new chief of the organization would be solved in April 2017 at the meeting of the CSTO Council.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that several candidacies were considered for the post of the CSTO new chief but no decision had been made yet.