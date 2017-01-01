Semerikov appointed acting chief of post-Soviet security bloc

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov started fulfilling the duties of the post-Soviet security bloc’s chief on Sunday, the press service of the organization said.

The term of CSTO Secretary-General Nikolai Bordyuzha expired on December 31, 2016.

Bordyuzha has been the CSTO Secretary-General since 2003. At the organization’s Moscow summit in December 2015, a decision was taken to extend Bordyuzha’s term until January 1, 2017.

In late December, Bordyuzha said the issue on the new chief of the organization would be solved in April 2017 at the meeting of the CSTO Council.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that several candidacies were considered for the post of the CSTO new chief but no decision had been made yet.