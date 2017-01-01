Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Semerikov appointed acting chief of post-Soviet security bloc

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 01, 19:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The term of CSTO Secretary-General Nikolai Bordyuzha expired on December 31, 2016
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov started fulfilling the duties of the post-Soviet security bloc’s chief on Sunday, the press service of the organization said.

The term of CSTO Secretary-General Nikolai Bordyuzha expired on December 31, 2016.

Bordyuzha has been the CSTO Secretary-General since 2003. At the organization’s Moscow summit in December 2015, a decision was taken to extend Bordyuzha’s term until January 1, 2017.

In late December, Bordyuzha said the issue on the new chief of the organization would be solved in April 2017 at the meeting of the CSTO Council.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that several candidacies were considered for the post of the CSTO new chief but no decision had been made yet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама