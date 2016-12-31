Putin wishes to Russians during New Year night to become magicians, doing good

VLADIVOSTOK, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin invites Russians during the New Year night to become something of magicians. In a traditional New Year address to the nation, which was broadcast in the Far East, the president wished to all to be more caring for the beloved ones and to respect all.

"We are excitedly awaiting the sound of the chimes of the Moscow Kremlin, and we feel the march of time and the approaching future more clearly than ever before," he said. "We experience this only during these moments, during this wonderful and beloved holiday."

"Meanwhile, New Year has its own secrets," the president said. ". For instance, each of us may become something of a magician on the night of the New Year. To do this we simply need to treat our parents with love and gratitude, take care of our children and families, respect our colleagues at work, nurture our friendships, defend truth and justice, be merciful and help those who are in need of support. This is the whole secret."

"May our dreams, heavenly thoughts and good intentions come true. May joy and love reign in every home. May our beloved streets, cities and villages become even more beautiful," Putin said. "Peace and prosperity to our common, great homeland, Russia. Happiness, health and wellbeing to each of you".

Difficulties of the outgoing year have brought Russians together and allowed the nation to reveal enormous resources for moving forward, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said.

"The year 2016 is coming to a close. It was a challenging year, but the difficulties we faced have brought us together and allowed us to reveal enormous resources for our movement forward," the president said. "The main thing is that we believe in ourselves, in our strengths and in our country. We are working, and working successfully, and we are achieving much. I would like to thank you for the victories and achievements, for your understanding and trust, and for your true, sincere care for Russia."

Putin said, all Russians "are united by common concerns and common joys, by our long-standing good tradition of meeting the New Year with our families and with hope for the best."

"But not everyone is at the holiday table today. Many of our citizens are away from home, ensuring Russia’s security, working at enterprises, on duty in hospitals, ad operating trains and aircraft," the president said. " I would like to convey my very best wishes for the New Year to all those who are now fulfilling their labour and military duties.".