Putin's decision on diplomats demonstrates responsible approach to politics ― lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 31, 2016, 3:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Putin demonstrated that he "proceeds from long-term and strategic character of bilateral relations, where there is no place for immediate political conjuncture," Konstantin Kosachev said
Konstantin Kosachev

Konstantin Kosachev

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov
Putin shows "defectiveness of sanctions frenzy" by not expelling US diplomats ― Dolgov

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to expel US diplomats from Russia in response to Washington's moves demonstrates the responsible approach to world policy and determination to build constructive relations with US, Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee, told journalists.

The Russian president demonstrated that, regardless of established and in many situations undisputed traditions of diplomacy, he "proceeds from long-term and strategic character of bilateral relations, where there is no place for immediate political conjuncture, let alone narrow political thinking," Kosachev said. "By this, he demonstrated to the whole world the responsible approach of Russian leadership to international politics, where business and constructive relations between Russia and US must work for global interests, despite provocations of failed politicians and pressure from politicos who already came to terms with defeat," he added.

"I proceed from the assumption that this non-standard, powerful and constructive signal will be read correctly by US President-elect (Donald) Trump," the lawmaker concluded.

