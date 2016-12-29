Back to Main page
Assad says he is ready to abide by ceasefire agreements during conversation with Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 21:16 UTC+3
The parties agreed that the Astana talks on a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis would be crucial
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad have commended the Syrian ceasefire agreements brokered by Moscow and Ankara, the Kremlin press service said in a statement:

"The Syrian leader expressed readiness to abide by these agreements." 

"The parties agreed that the Astana talks on a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis would be an important step aimed at settling the conflict," the Kremlin added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad Vladimir Putin
