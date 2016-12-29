Assad says he is ready to abide by ceasefire agreements during conversation with Putin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad have commended the Syrian ceasefire agreements brokered by Moscow and Ankara, the Kremlin press service said in a statement:

"The Syrian leader expressed readiness to abide by these agreements."

"The parties agreed that the Astana talks on a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis would be an important step aimed at settling the conflict," the Kremlin added.