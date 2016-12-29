Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 19:34 UTC+3
The Syrian president has noted that those agreements are very promising
1 pages in this article
Syrian president

Syrian president

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad believes the Russian-Turkish agreements on stopping combat operations in Syria as of December 30 lay for the first time ever a durable groundwork for stabilization in his country, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the foreign policy committee in the upper house of Russia parliament said.

Read also

Analyst warns attempts at hampering Russia, Iran and Turkey's work on Syria are likely
Lavrov and Zarif urge to continue cooperation to settle Syrian crisis
Russian expert says Middle Eastern states should all join Syrian peace agreements
Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria

Assad said it after a meeting between a group of Russian senators and members of European parliament with Assad.

"Bashar Assad believes the liberation of Aleppo, which wouldn’t have come about without Russia, and the Russian-Turkish agreements on stopping combat operation in Syria as of December 30 for the first time ever lay a durable and promising groundwork for stabilizing the situation in that country and for a subsequent constitutional reform and formation of new legal agencies of power," Kosachev quoted Assad.

"The president believes it’s important to put efforts into bringing other regional states and Western countries, especially EU member-states, to the format of these agreements," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Analyst warns attempts at hampering Russia, Iran and Turkey's work on Syria are likely
2
Russia to cut military presence in Syria
3
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
4
Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria
5
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016
6
Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'
7
Court resumes proceedings in Apple dispute regarding iWatch
TOP STORIES
Реклама