Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad believes the Russian-Turkish agreements on stopping combat operations in Syria as of December 30 lay for the first time ever a durable groundwork for stabilization in his country, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the foreign policy committee in the upper house of Russia parliament said.

Assad said it after a meeting between a group of Russian senators and members of European parliament with Assad.

"Bashar Assad believes the liberation of Aleppo, which wouldn’t have come about without Russia, and the Russian-Turkish agreements on stopping combat operation in Syria as of December 30 for the first time ever lay a durable and promising groundwork for stabilizing the situation in that country and for a subsequent constitutional reform and formation of new legal agencies of power," Kosachev quoted Assad.

"The president believes it’s important to put efforts into bringing other regional states and Western countries, especially EU member-states, to the format of these agreements," he said.