Lavrov and Zarif urge to continue cooperation to settle Syrian crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 19:18 UTC+3
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have emphasized the need to continue coordinating the efforts of Russia, Iran and Turkey in order to settle the Syrian crisis, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two top diplomats.

"The parties discussed the situation in Syria and the issues related to it," the statement reads.

"The ministers emphasized the need to continue coordinating the efforts of Russia, Iran and Turkey in order to settle the Syrian crisis, including the preparations for the Intra-Syrian talks in Astana and cooperation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan di Mistura." 

Russia and Turkey preraring for Astana talks

Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are pleased with the ceasefire agreements signed by the Syrian government and the opposition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a telephone conversation between the two foreign ministers.

"As they discussed the situation in Syria, the ministers expressed satisfaction over the agreements the Syrian government and the opposition signed on the ceasefire and the readiness to enter into peace talks," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Preparations for a meeting in Astana were considered," it said adding that the meeting was called upon to ensure compliance with the agreements and a transition to political settlement of the Syrian conflict along with continuing resolute struggle against terrorist groupings.

"The ministers agreed on the importance of continuing coordination of the issues in the Russia-Turkey-Iran format and ensuring coordination with the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura," the ministry said.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
