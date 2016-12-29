Back to Main page
Foreign Ministry, Sakhalin authorities prepare plan for joint work with Japan on Kurils

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 8:13 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK
The document outlining concrete steps will soon be proposed to the Japanese side
1 pages in this article

Read also
Putin, Abe agree on joint economic activities on Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Sakhalin authorities and the Russian Foreign Ministry are preparing a plan of action for joint operation of Russian and Japanaese businesses in the South Kuril Islands, the press service of the regional government said.

"The details were discussed at the working meeting between Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Federation Council member from the Sakhalin Region Dmitry Mezentsev and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov," the press service said. The meeting was held in the framework of implementing agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan on December 15-16.

The press service added that the document outlining concrete steps will soon be proposed to the Japanese side.

Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
