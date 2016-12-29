Charlie Hebdo loses human dignity after caricatures on Tu-154 crash ― Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has lost human dignity after publishing the caricature of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crash in Sochi, Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov said on Wednesday.

"By publishing blasphemous caricatures of the Tu-154 tragedy, employees of Charlie Hebdo have completely crossed themselves out from the ranks of not only journalists but also all civilized people," Dolgov wrote on his Facebook page.

"This is a complete aberration of conscience and loss of human dignity," he noted.

French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo published several caricatures connected with Russia in its latest issue. The last issue of this year that has hit the shops today contains caricatures of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crash in Sochi and of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.

This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has published controversial caricatures connected with Russia. In November 2015, the magazine published drawings on the Russian Kogalymavia's A321 plane crash in Egypt that killed 224 people. The caricature drew sharp criticism from Russia. Reacting to the emerging debate on the matter, the French Foreign Ministry said that the country's leadership has nothing to do with the activities of the magazine and that the employees of the weekly are free to express their own opinions. In October 2016, the magazine published caricatures of the opening of the Russian Orthodox Cultural Center in Paris.