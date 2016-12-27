Moscow welcomes Ukraine’s bill on state support for Russian language

Russian skiers Legkov, Belov to appeal suspensions before FIS Tour de Ski tournamentSport December 27, 20:26
Foreign Ministry: US had to admit failure of attempts to isolate RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 19:37
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questionedWorld December 27, 19:25
New dangerous HIV strain penetrating RussiaSociety & Culture December 27, 18:41
Deciphering of Tu-154 flight recorder to begin on Tuesday, transport minister saysWorld December 27, 18:11
Russian diplomat says foreign advisers to Syrian opposition no surpriseRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 17:44
Seven suspects of probe into poisonous bath lotion in Siberia pressed with chargesSociety & Culture December 27, 17:34
Diplomat sees link between ambassador's brutal murder and anti-Russian propagandaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 17:07
Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hourWorld December 27, 16:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 27 /TASS/. Moscow has hailed Ukraine’s bill on the protection and state support for the Russian language, which Verkhovna Rada (parliament) has registered recently, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We welcome the initiative of MPs from (Ukraine’s) Opposition Bloc. Given the conditions of illegitimate pressure, which Ukraine is exerting on the Russian-speaking population, we consider the bill’s registration by parliament to be a vital and timely move," the Russian diplomat said.
"The document contains provisions, which make it possible to protect the rights of the Russian speakers at a state level," Zakharova added.
"The bill classifies initiatives like the introduction of quotas for Russian-language broadcasts on Ukrainian Radio as infringement on the rights of the Russian-speaking population and the violation of Article 10 of Ukraine’s Constitution," the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman went on to say.
"The document also instructs Ukraine’s executive authority not to allow clampdowns on the Russian language, which should be used unhindered in spheres such as education, culture and state management," Zakharova resumed.
"The voices of those who call for establishing ties with Russia are growing louder in Ukraine. Dozens of (Ukrainian) MPs and public figures are pushing for a revival of trade, economic and cultural ties between our two countries," the Russian diplomat said.