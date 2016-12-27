Back to Main page
Moscow welcomes Ukraine’s bill on state support for Russian language

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 18:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The document contains provisions, which make it possible to protect the rights of the Russian speakers at a state level, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27 /TASS/. Moscow has hailed Ukraine’s bill on the protection and state support for the Russian language, which Verkhovna Rada (parliament) has registered recently, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We welcome the initiative of MPs from (Ukraine’s) Opposition Bloc. Given the conditions of illegitimate pressure, which Ukraine is exerting on the Russian-speaking population, we consider the bill’s registration by parliament to be a vital and timely move," the Russian diplomat said.

"The document contains provisions, which make it possible to protect the rights of the Russian speakers at a state level," Zakharova added.

"The bill classifies initiatives like the introduction of quotas for Russian-language broadcasts on Ukrainian Radio as infringement on the rights of the Russian-speaking population and the violation of Article 10 of Ukraine’s Constitution," the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman went on to say.

"The document also instructs Ukraine’s executive authority not to allow clampdowns on the Russian language, which should be used unhindered in spheres such as education, culture and state management," Zakharova resumed.

"The voices of those who call for establishing ties with Russia are growing louder in Ukraine. Dozens of (Ukrainian) MPs and public figures are pushing for a revival of trade, economic and cultural ties between our two countries," the Russian diplomat said.

