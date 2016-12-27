Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to discuss with State Council Russia's role in resolving global ecological problems

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 1:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The session of the State Council will officially kick off the Year of Ecology in Russia
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a session of the State Council "On Ecological Development of the Russian Federation in the Interests of Future Generations," the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The session will focus on Russia's role and place in the resolution of global ecological problems, main tasks of Russia's long-term ecological sustainable development, as well as diminishing risks of the degradation of the environment and exhaustion of natural resources, eliminating the accumulated ecological damage, implementing modern technologies in production, decreasing emissions of harmful substances," the press service said.

Read also
Putin marks France's 'tremendous work' in ecology under Paris Agreement

Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Boris Dubrovsky and Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Sergey Donskoy, who co-chaired the working group on preparations for the session, will present their reports.

The State Council's working group earlier developed a program of Russia's ecologically stable ("green") development until 2030 with the outlook for 2050. Dubrovsky's press service told TASS that the final draft of the program will be presented at today's session.

The document will determine key tasks, the system of indicators for assessing the progress and mechanisms of implementing the program. "Moreover, it will outline the issue of organizing ecological expertise, decreasing the emission of greenhouse gases and adapting to the changing climate, regulating emissions of contaminants, problem of eliminating the accumulated ecological damage, protecting forests and preserving biodiversity," the press service added.

The session of the State Council will officially kick off the Year of Ecology in Russia. The decision to make 2017 the Year of Ecology in Russia was made by President Vladimir Putin on 5 January 2016 when he signed a corresponding decree. The document says that the aim of this is to "draw public attention to issues of Russia's ecological development, preserving biodiversity and ensuring ecological security.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Environment
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Defense ministry says crashed Tu-154 'technically sound' before flight
3
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
4
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murder
5
Putin: Number of trouble spots not subsiding
6
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама