Putin to discuss with State Council Russia's role in resolving global ecological problems

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a session of the State Council "On Ecological Development of the Russian Federation in the Interests of Future Generations," the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The session will focus on Russia's role and place in the resolution of global ecological problems, main tasks of Russia's long-term ecological sustainable development, as well as diminishing risks of the degradation of the environment and exhaustion of natural resources, eliminating the accumulated ecological damage, implementing modern technologies in production, decreasing emissions of harmful substances," the press service said.

Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Boris Dubrovsky and Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Sergey Donskoy, who co-chaired the working group on preparations for the session, will present their reports.

The State Council's working group earlier developed a program of Russia's ecologically stable ("green") development until 2030 with the outlook for 2050. Dubrovsky's press service told TASS that the final draft of the program will be presented at today's session.

The document will determine key tasks, the system of indicators for assessing the progress and mechanisms of implementing the program. "Moreover, it will outline the issue of organizing ecological expertise, decreasing the emission of greenhouse gases and adapting to the changing climate, regulating emissions of contaminants, problem of eliminating the accumulated ecological damage, protecting forests and preserving biodiversity," the press service added.

The session of the State Council will officially kick off the Year of Ecology in Russia. The decision to make 2017 the Year of Ecology in Russia was made by President Vladimir Putin on 5 January 2016 when he signed a corresponding decree. The document says that the aim of this is to "draw public attention to issues of Russia's ecological development, preserving biodiversity and ensuring ecological security.".