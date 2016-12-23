Putin marks France's 'tremendous work' in ecology under Paris Agreement

Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy pricesBusiness & Economy December 23, 14:43
MOSCOW, 23 December. / TASS / Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that France has done "tremendous work" under the Paris agreement on emissions reduction, on Friday at the annual press conference.
While answering the question at the press conference, about the decrease in attention of the West to the environmental issues, President Putin said that he did not agree with that opinion.
"The best proof is the effort on the part of the French President on the adaption of the Paris emissions reduction agreement," he said. France, according to President Putin had done "a great job and has been successful" while it has been a "complicated process."