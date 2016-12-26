Back to Main page
Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsiding

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 17:25 UTC+3
Poor efforts are being taken to resolve decades-old conflicts, according to Putin
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. The number of hotbeds of tension is not decreasing in the world, with poor efforts being taken to resolve decades-old conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Read also
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

"We know how uneasy the situation in many regions of the world is. The number of hotbeds of tension is not going down and decades-old conflicts are not resolved to the scope we would like. For instance, the problem of Afghanistan, the problems of the Middle East, Syria and others," he said, opening a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He noted that the CSTO member countries are worried over these factors. Today’s meeting in the format of a non-official exchange of opinions is a good opportunity to discuss the situation in the sphere of security of the CSTO member countries, to speak about what is going on in the world, Putin said.

"Dialogues on issues of major interest for us continue permanently, but the number of problems is not decreasing. Anyway, it gives us a possibility to be in the knowhow of what is going on in these or those areas and react to threats emerging around our countries," the Russian leader said.

