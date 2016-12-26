NATO envoy: Russian ambassador’s murder challenges world community

Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsidingRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 17:25
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov has challenged the entire world community, Russia’s Envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko said. According to him, this terrorist attack has made clear that the world community needs to unify its ranks to combat the common threat of terrorism.
"If we speak of the events that can influence international situation, I would point to the tragic death of our ambassador Andrei Karlov killed in the line of duty," Grushko said. "Terrorists have challenged not only Russia but also the entire world community."
"What other tragic events should occur to make politicians realize the need to join our efforts?" the Russian diplomat added.
Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot dead on December 19 while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. According to Turkey’s authorities, the attacker was a former police officer, he was neutralized by security forces. Russia’s foreign ministry called it a terrorist act while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case labeling Karlov’s assassination an act of international terrorism.