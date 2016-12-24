Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in Chisinau

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has held talks with new Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Chisinau.

"4am in Chisinau. Talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon have successfully finished. We now hurry home," Rogozin wrote on his Twitter account. He also confirmed that Dodon "accepted the invitation" of Russian President Vladimir Putin "to come to Russia at the start of 2017 with the first official visit."

It was earlier reported that an Aeroflot plane carrying the Russian delegation that left Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, was redirected to Budapest after it made several unsuccessful attempts to land at the Moldovan capital in bad weather conditions. In Chisinau, Rogozin planned to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Moldovan President Igor Dodon that took place on Friday.