Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in Chisinau

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 6:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Dmitry Rogozin also confirmed that Igor Dodon "accepted the invitation" of Russian President Vladimir Putin "to come to Russia at the start of 2017 with the first official visit"
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Igor Dodon
MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has held talks with new Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Chisinau.

"4am in Chisinau. Talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon have successfully finished. We now hurry home," Rogozin wrote on his Twitter account. He also confirmed that Dodon "accepted the invitation" of Russian President Vladimir Putin "to come to Russia at the start of 2017 with the first official visit."

It was earlier reported that an Aeroflot plane carrying the Russian delegation that left Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, was redirected to Budapest after it made several unsuccessful attempts to land at the Moldovan capital in bad weather conditions. In Chisinau, Rogozin planned to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Moldovan President Igor Dodon that took place on Friday.

Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
