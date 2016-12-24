Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in Chisinau

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has held talks with new Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Chisinau.
"4am in Chisinau. Talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon have successfully finished. We now hurry home," Rogozin wrote on his Twitter account. He also confirmed that Dodon "accepted the invitation" of Russian President Vladimir Putin "to come to Russia at the start of 2017 with the first official visit."
It was earlier reported that an Aeroflot plane carrying the Russian delegation that left Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, was redirected to Budapest after it made several unsuccessful attempts to land at the Moldovan capital in bad weather conditions. In Chisinau, Rogozin planned to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Moldovan President Igor Dodon that took place on Friday.