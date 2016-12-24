Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Multiple questions on the situation in the world addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual news conference demonstrates increasing attention to Russia’s role in resolving global tasks and dispels myths about the country’s isolation, Sergey Zheleznyak, member of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, told reporters.

"A great number of questions addressed to the head of state about the situation in the world, demonstrates not only increasing attention to Russia’s growing role in resolving global tasks but also dispels myths about Russia’s regionality and isolation," Zheleznyak said. In Friday’s news conference, the Russian president "practically outlined all key directions of our country’s foreign policy for the upcoming period of time and those approaches that we will use, including at the inter-party and inter-parliamentary levels of cooperation," he added.

"The most important thing that the Russian president told the world community today was that relations between countries and peoples should be built firstly on mutual respect, uniting values and equal dialogue," he continued. "As our national leader correctly noted, growing positive attitudes toward Russia among most Americans clearly demonstrates the presence in the US society of a view, similar to that of Russians, on the problems, challenges and tasks that our countries and the world face," the lawmaker stressed.

"This positive tendency, which can also be seen in other countries, should be used in our foreign policy as much as possible. Precisely this course is considered by the United Russia party and faction in the State Duma as the most important landmark for developing inter-party and inter-parliamentary dialogue with political and social forces in other countries," he said.

At the news conference, Putin made an announcement that "Russia initiates signing an agreement on ceasefire on the whole territory of Syria and on the start of political settlement, in which our country is ready to actively participate," Zheleznyak noted. "This once again demonstrates the high level of political responsibility of our country’s leadership in resolving important global tasks, Russia’s peaceful policy, determination in countering terrorism and aspiration to provide necessary assistance to ensuring peace in the Middle East," he concluded.