Putin holds major annual press conference

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun in Moscow. The event is traditionally taking place at the International Trade Center and is being broadcast by the key national TV channels and radio stations. This is Putin’s 12th annual news conference.

A total of 1,437 journalists have been accredited, which is a record number. Apart from the Russian media, the accredited journalists include reporters from Japan, the US, China, Germany, France, Sweden, Spain.

According to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, during the news conference Putin will focus on Russia’s internal affairs.

Russia's economy

Traditionally the Russian president started with the economic situation in the county:

According to Putin, inflation in Russia in 2016 will be at record low level of 5.5%.

“We have to look at macro-economic indicators," Putin stressed.

GDP was down last year by 3.7%, Putin says, but predicts the fall in 2017 will be about 1%.

"The country’s GDP contraction was 3.7% last year. This year there will be a slight contraction as well, but not 3.7%. We thought it was going to be around 1%, then adjusted to around 0.7% and later to 0.6%. In November, there was a slight growth of GDP and most likely for the year there will be a 0.5-0.6% contraction," Putin said.

The economy is “developing positively,” the president noted.

Read also New economy minister laying down program to speed up economic growth "Our budget deficit was 2.6% last year, in my opinion. It will be slightly higher this year. It is 2.4% for ten months but it will be 3.7%," Putin said.

"Russia sees modest growth of real wages in recent months, which gives hope for future."

Sovereign reserves in Russia remain at $100 bln, Putin said:

"We have kept our reserves. Yes, the government's Reserve Fund declined slightly, but the Russian National Wealth Fund remained virtually unchanged. The government’s sovereign reserves remain at the level of $100 bln."

Economy minister's arrest

Vladimir Putin sayd he’d been following this high-profile case very closely. Putin emphasized he had sufficient information to dismiss former economy minister Ulyukayev due to loss of confidence.

On corruption done by the officials, the president said: “This happens in Russia”.

On early presidential election

The Russian president does not exclude the possibility of an early presidential election as such but he believes that such a measure would not make sense:

"It’s possible but not expedient," Putin said.

As he answered a question from a Wall Street Journal correspondent, Putin first inquired with a smile: "In what country?" obviously hinting at the mixed response of US society to the outcome of the presidential race in the United States.