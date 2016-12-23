Back to Main page
Putin’s news conference lasted for nearly 4 hours, president answered almost 50 questions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 16:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

Putin's major annual press conference

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The 12th annual news conference of the Russian president on Friday lasted for 3 hours and 50 minutes and Vladimir Putin answered the questions of almost 50 journalists.

The shortest of these news conferences lasted for 1 hour and 33 minutes back in 2001. The 2008 news conference set the record as being the longest one, lasting for 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Last December, the news conference lasted for 3 hours and 8 minutes.

