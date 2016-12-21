Putin hopes West will enhance cooperation with Russia on fight against terrorism

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Western partners should increase cooperation with Russia in fighting terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday.
Sanctions and other restrictions divide states, he said, preventing them "from joining efforts in the fight against common evil - terrorism."
"But we let a blow because of this, both we and they," Putin said.
"We are ready (to cooperate), you know," he went on to say. "I hope that the latest tragic events, including in Germany, would urge our Western partners to work closer with us over this issue, crucial for all."
On Monday evening, a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in downtown West Berlin, on Breitscheidplatz near Kurfurstendamm Street. The truck steamrolled on for over 80 meters into the market’s territory, killing twelve people. Another 48 people, some in critical condition, were taken to hospital. The Islamic State group (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.