Kremlin says mistakes in Libya, Iraq help ‘globalization’ of terrorism

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Western countries’ collective mistakes in the Middle East has triggered off ‘globalization’ of terrorist organizations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Mir TV channel. Excerpts of his interview were streamed on the channel’s website on Wednesday.

"Can we speak about the failure of someone’s policy in Europe?" Peskov said.

"Mistakes are surely made everywhere but I am not a supporter of such labelling. It is far more serious substance. Perhaps, collective mistakes are implied here," he said in comments on reports that Monday’s terrorist attack in Berlin had roots in Germany’s failed migration policy.

"Our president has never concealed his attitude to mistakes made (by the West), starting from ‘color revolutions’ and ending up with operations in Libya and Iraq. These developments have largely urged forward the terrorists, triggering off enlargement and globalization of terrorist organizations," he said adding unprecedented waves of refugees stemmed from decisions made earlier.

Along with this, speaking about mistakes that led to the terrorist attack in Berlin, Peskov emphasized that he did not find it necessary to "attach any labels" and to shoulder responsibility on anyone "when traces of the act of terror have not been cleared up and blood has not been washed off the streets."

"I am not for jumping to conclusions," the Russian presidential press secretary said.