Putin, al-Sisi discuss conditions for resumption of flights between Moscow, Cairo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 19:33 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral agenda, including resumption of Moscow-Cairo flights, in a phone call requested by Egypt, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"The situation in the Middle East, including issues related to solving the Syria and Libya crises, has been tackled. During an exchange of views on the pressing bilateral agenda the leaders pointed to the results of joint work by Russian and Egyptian aviation safety experts and special services officers, which give grounds for resuming regular flights between Moscow and Cairo in the foreseeable future."

Four airlines apply for flights between Russia and Egypt — regulator
Egypt makes rapid progress in resolving safety complaints for Russian flights — ministry
Deputy PM hopes flights between Russia, Egypt to resume before year end

