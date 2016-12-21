Putin, al-Sisi discuss conditions for resumption of flights between Moscow, Cairo

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral agenda, including resumption of Moscow-Cairo flights, in a phone call requested by Egypt, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.
"The situation in the Middle East, including issues related to solving the Syria and Libya crises, has been tackled. During an exchange of views on the pressing bilateral agenda the leaders pointed to the results of joint work by Russian and Egyptian aviation safety experts and special services officers, which give grounds for resuming regular flights between Moscow and Cairo in the foreseeable future."