Russian embassy in Nigeria reports pirates released abducted sailors

MOSCOW, December 21 /TASS/. Pirates have released three Russian sailors abducted in Benin’s territorial waters early in November, the Russian embassy in Nigeria wrote on its page in Twitter on Wednesday.

"The Russian embassy in Nigeria reports that the Russian sailors who were abducted by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea on November 30, 2016 were released late on December 20, 2016," the diplomatic mission reported.

"In light of the fact that all the Russian sailors have been saved, the Russian embassy would like to thank everybody who took part in their liberation," the Russian diplomats stressed.

On November 27, pirates seized the Saronic Breeze vessel, which was located off the Cotonou port in Benin, and took three Russian sailors hostage.