Putin lauds outcome of Syria’s terror fight as joint triumph of Russia, Turkey and Iran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 14:57 UTC+3

At a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Putin highlighted that the sides managed to do a lot in the Syrian settlement

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called results reached in the fight against terrorism in Syria a joint success of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

At a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, he highlighted that the sides managed to do a lot in the Syrian settlement. "Thanks to Iran’s active position, in particular. It is undoubtedly our joint success - of Iran, Turkey and Russia," the Russian president noted.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the Russian leader stressed that they are comprehensive. "It concerns economy, regional stability issues and our joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, including in Syria," Putin said.

He highlighted that Russian-Iranian economic relations are developing in many areas. "The humanitarian ties have always been rather tight, and the mutual interest in the Russian world, on the one hand, and the Persian culture, on the other hand, have always been an important part of our dialogue," Putin said.

The president noted that he is glad to meet with Rouhani again and discuss all issues.

