Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Belarusian president plan to hold meeting soon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 12:12 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The two leaders have held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Kyrgyzstan

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kosntantin Zavrazhin/Rossiyskaya Gazeta//Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to discuss pressing bilateral matters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the two leaders "confirmed their intention to hold a bilateral meeting in the near future." "The presidents also discussed pressing integration issues," Peskov added.

In addition, Putin and Lukashenko touched upon the upcoming second European Games set to take place in Minsk.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
2
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
3
Turkey to retaliate if US takes sanctions over S-400 contract, says foreign minister
4
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
5
Putin, Belarusian president plan to hold meeting soon
6
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
7
Turkey has no intention to abandon S-400 deal, top diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT