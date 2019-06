MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about Washington’s plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are certainly concerned because it reflects attempts to raise military tensions in Europe, particularly on NATO’s so-called eastern flank," he said. "False excuses are used to implement programs that destabilize and escalate the situation," Ryabkov added.