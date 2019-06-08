Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation

Military & Defense
June 08, 1:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Besides, reconnaissance assets will also be deployed," the source said

The Stoikiy corvette

The Stoikiy corvette

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s warships will keep track of NATO’s Baltops-2019 maneuvers to begin in the Baltic Sea waters on June 9, a law enforcement source in Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad told TASS on Saturday.

"The Stoikiy and the Boikiy corvettes, as well as the Liven small missile ship, will keep the NATO maneuvers under observation. Besides, reconnaissance assets will also be deployed," the source said.

TASS has been unable to officially confirm the information at the time of the publication.

The Baltops-2019 exercise will be held on June 9-21. It will involve up to 40 surface ships and submarines and 40 aircraft from 18 countries. For the first time, the US Second Fleet, re-established in 2018, will take part in the maneuvers. Staff members will run Baltops-2019 from the USS Mount Whitney command ship, which arrived to the Baltic Sea on May 30.

Russian Baltic Fleet warships took part in those annual exercises in late 1990s and early 2000s.

