Foreign leaders congratulate Putin on Russia Day

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Leaders across the world have congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, a national holiday celebrated annually on June 12.

The declaration of Russia’s sovereignty was passed by the 1st Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on June 12, 1990, 29 years ago. The day was later announced as the national holiday by the presidential decree. The official name, Russia Day, was given to the holiday in 2002.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated the Russian leader, expressing confidence that bilateral ties would further develop to the benefit of the two nations. In his message, the Kyrgyz president called Russia "an example of a stable social and economic, public and political development and a consistent strengthening of the country’s authority on the global arena."

The Kyrgyz leader also expressed gratitude to Putin for his contribution to deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation. He wished "peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Russia."

Armenia

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Putin, noting that strategic partnership between the two countries and brotherly relations has been deepening every day. "I’m sure that friendship between our nations will further serve as a firm foundation for expanding partnership relations between our countries and deepening bilateral ties," he said.

North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter to Putin, congratulating him and all Russians on Russia Day, expressing confidence that bilateral ties will successfully develop after the first summit held between the two leaders in Vladivostok in late April. In the letter, published by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim said he was sure that "the agreements and mutual understanding reached during the meeting will yield fruit and as a result, strategic and traditionally friendly Russian-North Korean relations, established by previous leaders, will continue developing."

The North Korean leader also praised Russia’s great success in "building a strong and prosperous country, which copes with all challenges and hurdles under the leadership of [Vladimir Putin]." He also wished Putin "health, happiness and great success in his responsible work on creating conditions for Russia’s prosperity."

Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Putin and Russian citizens on Russia Day, noting that the deepening of relations of integrational cooperation will boost bilateral friendship.

According to him, Russia Day marks the beginning of an important stage in the modern history of Russia, the strengthening of sovereignty and ensuring national unity. Lukashenko noted that by firmly following the chosen course, over the past decades Russia has achieved "an impressive success in state-building and modernizing its economy, and the country's leading positions on the world arena have significantly increased."

The head of the Belarusian state pointed out that the commitment of Russians to the ideals of patriotism and cohesion, pride in the great achievements of their people and a firm confidence in the country’s successful future is the key to sustainable development of the society and its well-being.

Lukashenko also sent congratulations to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma (lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Moldova

Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Putin on Russia Day, calling for enhancing friendly relations between the two countries. "I convey the kindest wishes of peace and prosperity. I am particularly pleased to note that the constructive Moldovan-Russian dialogue at the highest level is dynamically developing, historical cultural and humanitarian ties are boosted, and Moldova’s strategic partnership with Russia is renewed. I sincerely believe that the traditional full-scale cooperation between our countries will be steadily strengthened to the mutual benefits of the friendly Moldovan and Russian nations," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.