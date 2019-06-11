Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s first meeting in Bishkek to be talks with Indian PM, says Kremlin

June 11, 17:00 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 in Bishkek, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Russian President’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There will be a meeting with re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We put a lot of emphasis to this contact, we were actively cooperating with Modi in the last term, the President congratulated him on his convincing election victory," Ushakov said. "This conversation with Modi immediately after his victory was very important for us, and we specifically agreed that this contact will be the first on our agenda in Bishkek."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Putin to meet with Iranian president in Bishkek on June 14

According to Ushakov, the key topic of the meeting will be expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries. He recalled that last year the Russia-India trade volume rose by more than 17% to reach $11 billion. The parties implement mutually beneficial projects, primarily in the oil and gas sphere and nuclear energy. Moscow and Delhi have completed the procedures requires to launch talks on reaching a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India, Ushakov added. He recalled that the document is suggested to be limited only to agreements on the flow of goods.

