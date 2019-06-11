Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet with Iranian president in Bishkek on June 14

World Iran's nuclear program
June 11, 16:11 UTC+3

According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, the meeting’s agenda will include ways to strengthen trade and economic ties and boost cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries

Share
1 pages in this article
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

© Iranian Presidency Office via AP

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on June 14, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"There will be a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which is very important in the current situation," he said.

According to Ushakov, the meeting’s agenda will include ways to strengthen trade and economic ties and boost cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

"The parties plan to discuss a wide range of global issues, including developments in Syria and the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program," the Kremlin aide noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
2
Russia to safeguard its security by all available means, senior diplomat says
3
Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash
4
Russia ready to help Moldova solve its political crisis
5
Russian scientists discover natural phenomenon in the Arctic, typical for warm zones
6
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
7
Kiev remains party to Non-Proliferation Treaty, says Russian Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT