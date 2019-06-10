Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Russia set to work with Moldova’s new coalition government

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia expects the situation in Moldova to normalize as quickly as possible

© Veniamin Demidetki/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia is set to work with Moldova’s new coalition government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia’s official position was expressed in a statement made by the Foreign Ministry today. It highlights our intention to work with the new government and stresses the importance we attach to developing our relationships with Moldova," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the situation in Moldova.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court rules on dissolving parliament

Specifically, the statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday emphasizes that Moscow welcomes the formation of a ruling coalition and the government in the Republic of Moldova and "is set to work jointly with the democratically elected bodies of power in Moldova for restoring mutually advantageous Russian-Moldovan ties in various spheres in accordance with the 2001 Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation."

Russia expects the situation in Moldova to normalize as quickly as possible through a dialogue between all responsible political forces in compliance with generally recognized democratic principles, the Foreign Ministry stressed in its statement.

Moldova’s parliament has been trying to create a ruling coalition and form a government since the February elections. Only on June 8, the Party of Socialists supporting President Igor Dodon managed to reach an agreement with the pro-EU Acum bloc to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and cabinet.

The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected as the parliament’s speaker and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the Acum bloc, as the prime minister.

The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and turned to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the parliament’s resolutions were illegitimate as the parliament had failed to form a government within 90 days (starting on March 9, when the lawmakers received their mandates).

After that, the Constitutional Court authorized acting Prime Minister and member of the Democratic Party Pavel Filip to sign a decree on the parliament’s dissolution instead of the president. Dodon described the move as an attempt to usurp power.

