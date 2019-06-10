Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin calls for alternatives to growing confrontation in global affairs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin has stressed the need to find constructive solutions to pressing regional and global issues

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The world has approached a dangerous line and there is the need to look for alternatives to confrontation in global affairs, sanctions and trade wars, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement for an opening international forum, the Primakov Readings.

"The world has indeed approached a dangerous line, international relations are in fever. It’s important to jointly look for real and viable alternatives to the growing confrontation and to rude and selfish political and economic interests pushed by a number of states, in particular through sanctions and trade wars," Putin said in the statement read aloud by Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov.

Putin has stressed the need to find constructive solutions to pressing regional and global issues.

"I am sure that your discussions will be very useful in this regard," Putin said in the statement for the forum’s participants, noting that this event rightly has a prominent place among the most authoritative and representative international conferences, attracting the attention of prominent politicians, diplomats, scientists, experts and journalists from different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT