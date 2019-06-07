Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senior diplomat to hold talks with US Under Secretary of State on June 12

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 20:20 UTC+3

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he hopes his upcoming talks with Andrea Thompson will mark the beginning of a certain process

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday he will have talks with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson in Prague on June 12.

"A round of consultations on strategic stability with US Under Secretary of State Thompson will be held in Prague on June 12," he told TASS. "The agenda will include the entire range of issues: from the situation around the New START Treaty to the problems of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. We will ask the US side all our questions."

He also said he hopes his upcoming talks with Thompson will mark the beginning of a certain process. "We believe that the talks will not be a one-time event but will mark the beginning of a certain process. At least, this is what our leaders want us to achieve," he said.

The latest meeting in the Ryabkov-Thompson format was held in Beijing in late January, or a couple of days ahead of Washington’s suspending its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced suspension of Russia’s participation in the treaty and said Russia would not initiate talks with the United States on that matter until the US side was ripe for an equal and meaningful dialogue.

The INF, or the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, Treaty was signed between the former Soviet Union and the United States on December 8, 1987 and entered into force on June 1, 1988. In 1992, following the collapse of the former Soviet Union, the treaty was multilateralized with the former Soviet republics - Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine - as successors. The INF Treaty covered deployed and non-deployed ground-based short-range missiles (from 500 to 1,000 kilometers) and intermediate-range missiles (from 1,000 to 5,500 kilometers). By June 1991, liabilities under the treaty were implemented, with the former Soviet Union having destroyed 1,846 missiles and the United States having destroyed 846 missiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
US wants to oust Russia from European markets through sanctions, speaker says
3
Russian senior diplomat to hold talks with US Under Secretary of State on June 12
4
Support of Russian export to Africa may double to $1 bln in 2019
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Putin states crisis of world economic relations
7
Russian fighter aircraft pilots sharpening piloting skills over Black Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT