Russia won’t change its ways at UK’s demand — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 10:51 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russia sought mutually beneficial relations with Great Britain

Read also

Putin calls on London to turn the page in relations with Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow has no intention to change its ways at the United Kingdom’s demand, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We won’t change our ways," he said.

Peskov pointed out that Russia sought mutually beneficial relations with Great Britain that would be based on respect for each other’s interests. "There is nothing wrong in this pattern of behavior," he said. "At the same time, there are some other things that damage bilateral relations, and we can see the consequence, including the state Russia-UK relations are in at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

