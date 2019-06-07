Russia won’t change its ways at UK’s demand — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow has no intention to change its ways at the United Kingdom’s demand, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We won’t change our ways," he said.

Peskov pointed out that Russia sought mutually beneficial relations with Great Britain that would be based on respect for each other’s interests. "There is nothing wrong in this pattern of behavior," he said. "At the same time, there are some other things that damage bilateral relations, and we can see the consequence, including the state Russia-UK relations are in at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.