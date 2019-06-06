Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin calls on London to turn the page in relations with Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 15:59 UTC+3

The Russian President said he would like to see UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor respect the interests of cooperation with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. There is a need to turn the page in relations between Moscow and London because they are more important than the games intelligence agencies play, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news outlets on Thursday.

"We need to eventually turn the page about spies and assassination attempts," he said. When speaking about the case of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, convicted of spying, Putin said that Russia had not spied on the United Kingdom. "He was your agent and not ours, which means you were spying on us, and as for what happened to him later, it is hard for me to say, but we need to eventually leave it all behind," the Russian leader noted.

According to him, "global issues related to common economic, social and security interests are more important than the games intelligence agencies," he said.

The Russian president also mentioned his recent meeting with members of the British community, describing it as "very good." "We have $22 bln worth of British investment. These people want to feel secure, they would a positive trend in relations to emerge. We treat them as friends, whose interests must be protected regardless of the current political situation," Putin emphasized.

The Russian President said he would like to see UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor respect the interests of cooperation with Russia.

"It’s not up to us to decide, it’s up to the Brits and the British Establishment to decide about the layout of the parliament, which one of the candidates can offer the most attractive way to resolve the most acute problems of the international agenda, Brexit, domestic and economic policies. It is none of our business," he said at a meeting with CEOs of world news agencies when asked who he thinks may succeed Theresa May as UK prime minister.

"I wish a man heading the government reckon with the interests of 600 British companies operating in Russia," Putin stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
United Kingdom
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: New weapons to defend Russia, even if New START Treaty terminated
2
Putin calls on London to turn the page in relations with Moscow
3
Seventeen-year-old Anisimova defeats Halep in Roland Garros quarter-final
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Two female Saudi artists to take part in St. Petersburg digital art exhibition
6
Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices
7
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT