Pashinyan, Putin hold talks in friendly atmosphere — press secretary

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 0:52 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary said that the sides "were determined to find solutions to issues of mutual interest"

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

YEREVAN, June 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Preisdent Vladimir Putin have held talks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and discussed issues on the bilateral agenda in the friendly atmosphere, Pashinyan's press secretary Vladimir Karapetyan told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Putin says he expects constructive teamwork with Armenia’s prime minister

"SPIEF is a very important event, and we think that participation in such forums is an important step for our agenda. The atmosphere at the meeting between Pashinyan and Putin was friendly, the sides were determined to find solutions to issues of mutual interest. The inter-governmental commission was instructed to continue its work, and separate special groups were ordered to be set up for resolving other issues," Karapetyan said.

"Pashinyan and Putin touched upon the process of settling the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, but the main focus was on economic matters," he added.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Countries
Armenia
