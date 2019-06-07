Pashinyan, Putin hold talks in friendly atmosphere — press secretary

YEREVAN, June 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Preisdent Vladimir Putin have held talks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and discussed issues on the bilateral agenda in the friendly atmosphere, Pashinyan's press secretary Vladimir Karapetyan told reporters on Thursday.

"SPIEF is a very important event, and we think that participation in such forums is an important step for our agenda. The atmosphere at the meeting between Pashinyan and Putin was friendly, the sides were determined to find solutions to issues of mutual interest. The inter-governmental commission was instructed to continue its work, and separate special groups were ordered to be set up for resolving other issues," Karapetyan said.

"Pashinyan and Putin touched upon the process of settling the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, but the main focus was on economic matters," he added.

