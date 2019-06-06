Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 12:53 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, the Vatican said that Pope Francis would receive the Russian president on July 4

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to be received by Pope Francis during his upcoming visit to Italy, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

Read also

Vatican announces meeting between Pope Francis, Putin — media

"Preparations for Putin’s visit and contacts in Rome are underway, an audience with the pope is planned during this trip. Arrangements are underway, we will make a statement concerning the details in due course," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Vatican said that Pope Francis would receive the Russian president on July 4 during Putin’s visit to Italy.

The Kremlin also said it is not considering the possibility of inviting Pope Francis to visit Russia.

When asked if the Kremlin planned to invite Pope Francis to Russia, Peskov said: "Putin’s visit to the Vatican is under consideration at the moment, you are rushing things."

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman declined to answer whether Putin would make such an invitation at a meeting with Pope Francis during his upcoming visit to Italy. "I can’t say at the moment, preparations are underway," Peskov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US financier Calvey under house arrest awaits greenlight for SPIEF visit
2
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
3
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
6
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
7
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT