Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vatican announces meeting between Pope Francis, Putin — media

World
June 06, 11:16 UTC+3

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that Putin was expected to make a visit to Italy

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Pope Francis will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican on July 4, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing a statement by Vatican Spokesman Alessandro Gisotti.

"I can confirm that the Holy Father will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican on July 4," Gisotti said.

Read also

Putin plans to visit Italy in summer

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that Putin was expected to make a visit to Italy but said nothing about the date of the visit and the president’s plans to meet with Pope Francis.

In November 2018, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date of Putin’s visit to Italy would be agreed on through diplomatic channels. He pointed out that the invitation for the Russian leader to visit Italy had been mentioned during Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s visit to Russia on October 24, 2018.

In April, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the Russian president planned to visit Italy in the summer. Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said later that Putin was expected to visit the country in July.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
2
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
3
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
4
Vatican announces meeting between Pope Francis, Putin — media
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
7
Russia’s latest artillery system to enter trials
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT