Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Around 30 intergovernmental and commercial agreements have been signed during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed two mutual agreements on the outcomes of the talks held in Kremlin on Wednesday, TASS informs.

The talks have lasted for about three hours. The first agreement signed concerns the development of strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership in the bilateral relations between Russia and China.

Read also

Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin

The second document on strengthening strategic stability includes international issues of mutual interest, as well as issues of global strategic stability.

In addition, around 30 intergovernmental and commercial agreements have been signed during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
5
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
6
Press review: Is doomsday just two minutes away and what Trump’s visit means for the UK
7
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT