Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed two mutual agreements on the outcomes of the talks held in Kremlin on Wednesday, TASS informs.

The talks have lasted for about three hours. The first agreement signed concerns the development of strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership in the bilateral relations between Russia and China.

The second document on strengthening strategic stability includes international issues of mutual interest, as well as issues of global strategic stability.

In addition, around 30 intergovernmental and commercial agreements have been signed during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia.