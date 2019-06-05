Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he had discussed pressing global issues with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and noted that the two countries had similar or coinciding stances on key issues.

"We spoke about pressing global topics in detail," Putin said. "We confirmed that Russia’s and China’s stances on key global issues are similar or coincide, as diplomats say."

The head of state described the negotiations in the Kremlin as candid and intense. According to the Russian president, the two sides discussed crucial matters pertaining to the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership. "We stated that they had reached a very high - and without any exaggeration - an unprecedentedly high level," he stressed.

Putin noted that the two leaders would hear reports by the co-chairs of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission and the foreign ministers about the current state and prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields during the extended meeting.

Putin thanked Xi for the large and substantial Chinese delegation, which came to Moscow. According to the Russian leader, this will fill the visit "with specific and completely clear content, which is vital for the practical implementation of all plans.".