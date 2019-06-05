Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 16:44 UTC+3

Putin thanked China's Xi for the substantial delegation, said that this will fill the visit "with specific and completely clear content, which is vital for the practical implementation of all plans"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he had discussed pressing global issues with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and noted that the two countries had similar or coinciding stances on key issues.

"We spoke about pressing global topics in detail," Putin said. "We confirmed that Russia’s and China’s stances on key global issues are similar or coincide, as diplomats say."

The head of state described the negotiations in the Kremlin as candid and intense. According to the Russian president, the two sides discussed crucial matters pertaining to the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership. "We stated that they had reached a very high - and without any exaggeration - an unprecedentedly high level," he stressed.

Putin noted that the two leaders would hear reports by the co-chairs of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission and the foreign ministers about the current state and prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields during the extended meeting.

Putin thanked Xi for the large and substantial Chinese delegation, which came to Moscow. According to the Russian leader, this will fill the visit "with specific and completely clear content, which is vital for the practical implementation of all plans.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
2
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
3
The Island of Hainan: A pilot free trade zone
4
Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military, says diplomat
5
Russia’s latest artillery system to enter trials
6
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
7
China to test-fire Russia’s newly supplied S-400 missiles in June, says source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT