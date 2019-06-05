Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of time, says Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The relations between China and Russia have stood the test of time in the context of the changing situation in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated before the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Chinese-Russian relations have stood the test of the changing situation in the world and in our countries. Step by step, we have managed to bring our relations to a new level, the highest in history," the Chinese leader stressed, reminding that the diplomatic relations between the two countries began 70 years ago.

"In the context of radical change, unprecedented in the last hundred years, the people of our countries and the international community place great expectations on us," Xi Jinping stated. He noted that there is no limit to the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing. "We are ready to continue expanding the positive effect of our high-level relations together, side by side," the Chinese leader assured.

Xi Jinping expressed confidence in the success of his state visit to Russia. "Thank you for the warm welcome," he told Putin.