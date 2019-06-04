Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Some people try to paint negative image of Russia in Latin America — embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 5:52 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The Russian Embassy in Argentina was responding to recent media reports that Russia is allegedly operating a system of informational intelligence in Latin America

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

BUENOS AIRES, June 3. /TASS/. Some individuals are using media fakes to paint a negative image of Russia because of Moscow's cooperation with Venezuela, the Russian Embassy in Argentina said on Monday.

Lavrov castigates US attempts to reshape Latin America as it sees fit

The embassy was responding to recent media reports that Russia is allegedly operating a system of informational intelligence in Latin America.

"It is representative that the artificial round of anti-Russian spy mania in Latin American media is being promoted against the backdrop of Washington's ongoing hysteria over Russia's military-technical cooperation with Venezuela," the embassy said in a statement published on its official Facebook account. "That's where this comes from — the intention to paint Russia as an enemy, to scare ordinary people who treat us without prejudice or suspision in most countries of Latin America and the Caribbean," the embassy added.

"We think that copying a provocative article in the Semana newspaper from five years ago represents efforts of the anti-Russian circles in Latin America who aim to paint a negative image of our country and undermine its political and economic positions in the region," the diplomatic mission noted adding that Russia's enemies are trying to spread "Russophobic rumors and speculations.".

Topics
Latin America Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
